The founder of a baby swimwear label, Kooba Kids, has been recognised for an award in the SheCom Women in E-Commerce Awards.
Cronulla's Karlie Skyllas, a mother of three boys, received the 'highly recommended' award in the baby clothing category.
She launched her company in 2018. Her signature product is a zip-ease swimsuit, which is designed to protect skin from the harsh sun.
Seeing there was a gap in the market, the savvy business owner found her niche. "There were huge gaps in the Australian baby and toddler market that didn't align to the Australian lifestyle or climate," she said. "So after a few years of not enjoying the family beach outings because of the lack of logical products to dress our babies in during these outings, we decided to design and produce the products that we couldn't find ourselves and haven't looked back."
The mission is to design swimsuits that provide full body UPF 50+ sun protection, and create products to make life easier for parents - with the simple two-way zip design to make nappy changing on the beach, a breeze.
"We proudly design and manufacture our products in Australia with quality materials," Karlie said.
The products that were submitted for judging in the awards, presented in Queensland on September 6, were sent to the Blue Butterfly institute, where they will be distributed to women with children that have experienced domestic violence and/or sexual abuse.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.