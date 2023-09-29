Seeing there was a gap in the market, the savvy business owner found her niche. "There were huge gaps in the Australian baby and toddler market that didn't align to the Australian lifestyle or climate," she said. "So after a few years of not enjoying the family beach outings because of the lack of logical products to dress our babies in during these outings, we decided to design and produce the products that we couldn't find ourselves and haven't looked back."

