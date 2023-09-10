St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Three meetings supporting Yes vote in the October 14 referendum to be held in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:06am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire residents at an earlier gathering in support of the Yes vote. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire residents at an earlier gathering in support of the Yes vote. Picture supplied

Yes 23 Sutherland Shire has advised of three meetings supporting a Yes vote in the referendum on the Voice to parliament on Saturday October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.