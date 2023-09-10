Yes 23 Sutherland Shire has advised of three meetings supporting a Yes vote in the referendum on the Voice to parliament on Saturday October 14.
Voice to Parliament Forum
Thursday 14 September, Engadine 6:30 for 7pm - 9pm
Engadine Uniting Church and the Bosco Social Justice Group invite you to join them to hear the Uluru Statement, explore how the Voice to Parliament was born and explore the referendum question.
Local First Nations Elder, Aunty Dolly will speak about what a Voice to Parliament will mean to her
Engadine Uniting Church, 2 Chipilly Avenue, Engadine.
The Voice: Why it's important, safe and practical - with Julian Leeser and Rachel Perkins
Monday 18 September, Sutherland Arts Theatre, 6:30 for 7pm - 9pm.
Presented by Yes23 Sutherland Shire
Julian Leeser was the shadow attorney general in until he resigned to campaign for the Voice. He has also served as the shadow minister for Indigenous Australians.
Rachel Perkins is an Arrernte and Kalkadoon woman, multi-award-winning filmmaker, and signatory to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Sutherland Arts Theatre | RSVP / (free) Tickets HERE
The Voice Info Session with Liberal MP Jacqui Munro and Jade Appo-Ritchie
Wednesday 27 September, Cronulla 6:30 for 7pm - 9pm
Presented by Yes23 Sutherland Shire
Jacqui Munro is a Liberal Party member of the NSW Legislative Council. She was raised in Sutherland Shire.
Jade Appo Ritchie is a Goring Gooreng woman and a general manager in business.
Cronulla RSL | (free) Tickets coming soon.
