St George FC have gained promotion to the 2024 Football NSW National Premier League after defeating Mount Druitt Town Rangers 1-0 on Saturday, to claim a 2-1 aggregate victory in the NPL promotion playoff.
This adds more local flavour to next season's league as St George FC now join with Rockdale City Suns, Sutherland Sharks and St George City in the top tier competition.
The historic club sealed their return to the NPL NSW Mens competition since 2014 in the first half- Jesse Spang's 8th minute goal gave them the result but they did have to hold on with a steely defensive display as keeper Daniel Axford produced some fine saves.
This followed on from their second-place finish in this season's NPL2.
Just one loss in their final 12 games had St George primed for the playoff series and that form continued into the two matches against Mount Druitt Town Rangers.
The sides couldn't be separated at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre last week in the first round , when playing out a competitive 1-1 draw.
In the final game St George FC struck the first blow when skipper Danaskos had his effort blocked then the follow up hit the bar before Jesse Spang volleyed home for 1-0.
It was almost double delight for the visitors a minute later when Danaskos flew forward again and whacked an effort against the post.
St George FC coach Jane Talcevski reflected on the journey that the side has taken to this point.
"It was a contested game and that is expected in such a high stakes game," he said
"If you know the story of St George FC and the difficulties we've had this has been a massive achievement.
"The display of football we have shown throughout the season has shown what this club is about.
"Now, we look forward to the NPL next season "
St George FC will once again reignite its rivalry with St George City as the NPL NSW Men's competition has added yet another derby for the upcoming season.
It was an historic day for the historic club, and continues the resurgence of its fortunes in recent years.
"The boys wrote their own history today, to add to the great history of this club," said club President Bruce Spiteri.
