St George FC back in the top tier

By John Veage
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:38am, first published 8:00am
Historic football club St George FC returned to the top tier of the 2024 NSW NPL Men's competition with a 1-0 defeat of Mt Druitt. Picture Nigel Owen
Historic football club St George FC returned to the top tier of the 2024 NSW NPL Men's competition with a 1-0 defeat of Mt Druitt. Picture Nigel Owen

St George FC have gained promotion to the 2024 Football NSW National Premier League after defeating Mount Druitt Town Rangers 1-0 on Saturday, to claim a 2-1 aggregate victory in the NPL promotion playoff.

