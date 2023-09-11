I am looking forward to the family favourite event, Lugarno Lions Community Fair, formerly the Lugarno Lions Spring Festival, that is coming up on Sunday, September 24 at Riverwood Park.
The first festival was in 1979 as a small event held at Gannons Park, Peakhurst, to coincide with Education Week.
The event has grown over the decades to host more than 100 stalls, many community displays, two stages of all-age entertainment, and a carnival second only in southern Sydney to the Royal Easter Show.
Due to public demand, the Classic Vehicle Show will yet again be a major attraction.
This community event allows the Lions Club of Lugarno Inc to raise funds for local, national and international community members in need. Their work and the generosity of the community has resulted in donations exceeding two million over the years.
As a firm fixture in our community calendar, the fair provides the opportunity for local community groups to participate, either by attendance, promotions or performing. Local entertainers are engaged to participate as well as local organisations such as Riverwood Air League, Mortdale Girl Guides, Peakhurst flyball/dog agility group, NSW Fire & Rescue Mortdale and Riverwood and SES Illawong.
Council receives requests from the community to support community events and initiatives just like this. In accordance with the Georges River Council Grants, Donations and Sponsorship Policy (2020), each application is assessed, and recommendations are made to Council.
To assist this year's fair, Council approved the event sponsorship request of $20,000 ($15,699.60 financial and $4,300.40 in-kind value) to support the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.