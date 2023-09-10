The first of many NRLW local derbies went the way of the Cronulla Sharks who outlasted the Dragons 16-8 in a seesawing affair at PointsBet Stadium last Thursday night.
The Sharks and Dragons women have finally opened their own chapter in one of rugby league's most intense local match-ups.
The Cronulla-Sutherland men's team has played St George Illawarra 52 times (winning 28 of those) so the Sharks are now off and running 1-0.
The Sharks put the pin in the Dragons' finals' balloon with the win and other results over the weekend will now see both clubs miss the chance to play finals football.
The Dragons needed the win to stay in touch with the NRLW top-four. The loss now has both teams stranded on six points - still one win outside the top four with only one round left.
The 4th and 5th placed Broncos and Raiders now sit on 10 points - two wins over both teams with one game left.
Two tries in the final quarter of the match for the Sharks allowed Tony Herman's women to put their noses well in front when for most of the game the result had been on a knife edge.
First one of the hardest workers of the night - Sharks captain Tiana Penitani - scored a well-earned try. Then newly-crowned NSW Origin Player of the Year Emma Tonegato made a bust up the middle with winger Cassie Staples scoring off the ensuing play to snuff out the Dragons flames.
The Red V were dealt a blow prior to kick-off with starting lock Sophie Clancy ruled out after suffering an ankle issue during the warmup and then the injury woes continued mid-way through the second half with Tara McGrath-West assisted from the field with a sternum issue.
Down on troops, the run on sides newly promoted Jamilee Bright pumped out a 70-minute, 38-tackle effort in the back row but it proved in vain with Jamie Soward's squad falling just short of their fourth win of the season.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward who had spent the warm up on the field trying to rev up his young charges said the team tried hard.
"There's just so many factors we had to get right tonight.
"It was in our hands at 8-6 and we didn't come up with our best set, attacking wise.
"There's a lot of excuses there. We were courageous tonight but we just didn't have the special juice left in the tank after what's been a rough five weeks for us.
"We're young, learning, and understanding what it takes to win each week."
The last round in the regular competition for 2023 now lies ahead for the Dragons - at home at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday September 16 hosting the 4th placed Broncos.
The Sharks play Parramatta next Sunday at the double-header at GIO Stadium in Canberra.
