Down and out for the RedV women

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:29am, first published 8:30am
The loss to the Sharks put the pin in the Dragons' finals balloon and other results over the weekend will now see both clubs miss the chance to play finals football in 2023. Picture John Veage
The loss to the Sharks put the pin in the Dragons' finals balloon and other results over the weekend will now see both clubs miss the chance to play finals football in 2023. Picture John Veage

The first of many NRLW local derbies went the way of the Cronulla Sharks who outlasted the Dragons 16-8 in a seesawing affair at PointsBet Stadium last Thursday night.

