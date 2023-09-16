The main body of the original house includes a sewing room, close to what would have typically been the servant's quarters. "I called it the sweat shop," Mr Hyndman said. "Mary Helen had three long folding tables covered with quilt toppers in progress. The old haberdashery counter was her cutting table. It's just an interesting place so I'm happy to open it up and explain different aspects of it. There aren't many of these places around. This isn't the prime case - there are many better off, but there is an interesting history for people to take away."