Reg Hyndman is so taken with his digs, he likes to swing the door open to the public, and will do so on September 28 so people can have a sticky beak. It will be his 28th organised group visit.
Heritage listed 'Tonbridge' is about 136 years old. Mr Hyndman bought it in 2004, and renovated the front facade to a similar representation of the original. The drawing room - a typical feature of Victorian houses, has elaborate cornice ceilings, rose and timber panelling and brass picture rails. The living room has a US mahogany settee circa 1820-1830 that has been re-upholstered with US material - a nod to Mr Hyndman's wife Mary Helen, who was born in Kansas. Made in 1997, My Hyndman's "pride and joy" is a Brazilian mahogany all-wood joint rocking cradle.
The house was built for contractor Thomas Nunn, circa 1887. "The house was named Tonbridge presumably because of some association they may have had with the town of Tonbridge in the county of Kent, England," Mr Hyndman said. The land was put up for auction in 1883/4 as part of the 'ocean view' estate. "The first picture was possibly taken in the 1940s by which time the house had spent some time as a nursing home/boarding house and had fallen into disrepair," Mr Hyndman said.
In 1939 Lillian Florence Monk became owner and the house changed its name to 'Wyrilla'. In 1950, Harry Thomas Monk made an application to convert the house to two flats. This included removal of internal timber staircase, which was a "real nightmare for heritage enthusiasts," Mr Hyndman said. "It is just a brilliant piece of workmanship that Steve McKay had installed," he said. "It came I believe, from a court house in Hobart. Steve was a well-known antique dealer and he operated his business from the ground floor."
The 'library' has a large glass framed compilation of photographs of the officers of The St George Bowling and Recreation Club,1909, which includes Mr Hyndman's great-grandfather. The dining room includes two marble plaques from the club, commemorating the founding officers in 1900 and the officers of the relocated club in 1920. "This links my family history not to this house but to this area," Mr Hyndman said. "My great-grandfather was the founding treasurer. I was able to retain a number of items from the club."
The main body of the original house includes a sewing room, close to what would have typically been the servant's quarters. "I called it the sweat shop," Mr Hyndman said. "Mary Helen had three long folding tables covered with quilt toppers in progress. The old haberdashery counter was her cutting table. It's just an interesting place so I'm happy to open it up and explain different aspects of it. There aren't many of these places around. This isn't the prime case - there are many better off, but there is an interesting history for people to take away."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.