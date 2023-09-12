Modern living at its finest

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Meticulously designed with an emphasis on comfortable modern living, this near new home ticks all the boxes.
Expansive light-filled interiors flow seamlessly to curated outdoor entertaining areas.
Gianni Pasini from HT Wills Real Estate - St George said, "From its generously sized basement to the grand entry, through to its rooftop, this elegant family home is perfect for whatever lifestyle your heart desires and will impress the most discerning buyer."
The home has many outstanding features including four bedrooms, the main with two-way walk-in robe, study nook and large sundrenched balcony.
There are large open plan living areas with separate lounge and dining rooms and the gourmet kitchen is complete with island bench, walk-in pantry and European appliances.
Relax on the sundrenched balcony with open district views or enjoy the privacy of your sparkling salt-water in-ground plunge pool. It is all there for your enjoyment.
The outdoor terrace features skylights, ceiling fan, barbecue area and provision for an outdoor kitchen.
"Every creature comfort has been provided for and much more," Gianni said. "All set in a quiet neighbourhood, with an elevated position, easy access to shopping centres and excellent connectivity to major arterial roads."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.