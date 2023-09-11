The first NRLW local derby went to the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday night - the inaugural team outlasting the Dragons 16-8 in a close affair at PointsBet Stadium.
The Sharks and Dragons women have now opened their own chapter in one of rugby league's most intense local match-ups with the men's team having played St George Illawarra 52 times and winning 28 of those, the women are now 1-0.
The Sharks put the pin in the Dragons' finals' balloon with the win but other results will now see both clubs miss the chance to play finals football paying the price for some close losses.
The Dragons needed the win to stay in touch with the NRLW top-four and their loss now has both teams stranded on six points - two wins outside the top four with only one round left.
The 4th and 5th placed Broncos and Raiders already sit on 10 points.
Two tries in the final quarter of the match for the Sharks allowed Tony Herman's women to put their noses well in front when for most of the game the result had been on a knife edge.
First one of the hardest workers of the night - Sharks captain Tiana Penitani - scored a well-earned try. Then newly-crowned NSW Origin Player of the Year Emma Tonegato made a bust up the middle with winger Cassie Staples scoring off the ensuing play to snuff out the Dragons flames.
Sharks coach Tony Herman said the team played really tough.
" We kept turning up and working hard for one another. A lesser side than us could have fallen away... so we're very proud with how we played."
