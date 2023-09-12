Live in a coastal paradise

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Inspired by the coastal lifestyle, this apartment is framed by tall glass windows and boasts spaciousness that allows for the natural flow of air and light to sweep through.
The open plan configuration creates harmony with everyday living and entertaining in mind and allows for seamless outdoor and indoor enjoyment.
The stylish kitchen boasts quartz stone finish waterfall benchtops and splashback paired with exceptional Gaggenau appliances.
The bathrooms are fitted with Parisi wares and overhead showers, the master en suite with a free-standing bath, heated towel rail and heated flooring.
There is Daikin VRV air-conditioning throughout and the generously sized balcony enjoys power, water and gas.
An exclusive collection of only nine luxury three bedroom apartments, CONTOUR is Cronulla's latest enviable address. It is perfectly positioned on the doorstep of Cronulla's beautiful beaches and The Esplanade.
The gentle curl of the waves, the soft edges of the sand dunes, the spectacular views - it's all seamlessly reflected and perfected designed in this distinguished development.
With just two apartments per level, each enjoys a triple aspect and ocean views. Parks, coastal walks, beaches, dining and shopping are all just moments away.
