The Federation of Australia Chinese Cultural Associations Inc, Australia Chinese New Arts Society and Georges River Council hosts celebration of Chinese immigration

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 12 2023 - 8:30am
Celebrating three decades on community contributions by the Chinese community. Picture supplied
The June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown is seldom mentioned these days. But a significant part of Chinese immigration history was marked recently - 30 years of permanent residence in Australia.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

