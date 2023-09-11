The core of the concert featured recitals from the acclaimed book series, Too Blue To Be True. Artists took centre stage to narrate compelling stories including 'Arriving in Australia, Australia, a Place for the Dream to Come True, Days in an Australian Farm and A Story Behind My Painting Central Railway Station, Sydney.'. These stories presented a shared a collective experience of that era. These books poignantly chronicled the life journeys of Chinese immigrants, capturing their struggles, triumphs, diligence, and success stories as they left their indelible footprints on Australian soil.

