The June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown is seldom mentioned these days. But a significant part of Chinese immigration history was marked recently - 30 years of permanent residence in Australia.
'Evolution - Our Thirty Years' musical commemoration concert was held on September 1 at Hurstville Civic Theatre, co-hosted by The Federation of Australia Chinese Cultural Associations Inc and Australia Chinese New Arts Society, with support from the Georges River council and the dedicated efforts of Councillor Ben Wang. More than 200 guests attended.
Three decades ago, during the tumultuous aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, the Australian Government, led by then Prime Minister Paul Keating, extended permanent residence to Chinese students seeking refuge. This noble gesture honoured a promise made by the late Prime Minister Bob Hawke. In heartfelt remembrance of this pivotal moment, former students, their families, and friends congregated to express their profound gratitude to Australia and celebrate their enduring contributions to Australian society.
The event commenced with an evocative prelude, where accomplished artists, joined by enthusiastic attendees, collaboratively crafted a commemorative artwork. Thirty blossoming flowers symbolised thirty years of growth and prosperity, representing the vibrant evolution of the Chinese community in Australia.
There was a poignant five-minute presentation of vintage photo albums, accompanied by the soul-stirring ballad The Outside World by Chyi Chin. The lyrics, the world outside is exciting, the world outside is disappointing, transported the audience back in time, kindling memories of the unforgettable past three decades.
The core of the concert featured recitals from the acclaimed book series, Too Blue To Be True. Artists took centre stage to narrate compelling stories including 'Arriving in Australia, Australia, a Place for the Dream to Come True, Days in an Australian Farm and A Story Behind My Painting Central Railway Station, Sydney.'. These stories presented a shared a collective experience of that era. These books poignantly chronicled the life journeys of Chinese immigrants, capturing their struggles, triumphs, diligence, and success stories as they left their indelible footprints on Australian soil.
The concert served as a poignant reminder that Australia, a great nation, has become a cherished second home for countless newcomers and immigrants. Their gratitude and enduring affection for this ancient and vibrant land were palpable throughout the event.
The event celebrated resilience, unwavering contributions, and the profound historical significance of their experiences while fostering a deep sense of appreciation and belonging to their adopted homeland.
