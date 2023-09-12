Right on the water's edge

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 6
A captivating design, this home features multiple sun-drenched living areas with unobstructed views over Gunnamatta Bay and the Port Hacking.
Mitchell Wynn from Highland said, "The spectacular views and seamless access to the water's edge is a unique feature for this beachfront oasis.
"Gaze over the waters of Gunnamatta Bay whilst entertaining on the balcony. You will discover tranquillity set back from the street on one of Cronulla's most exclusive enclaves."
This coastal abode epitomises the essence of street to beachfront, with its design showcasing effortless indoor to outdoor living. An entertaining balcony expands to the in-ground pool which leads right down to the water's edge.
The expansive kitchen features luxurious stone benchtops and premium Smeg appliances.
With its own private balcony overlooking the water, the main bedroom retreat also has a generous built-in wardrobe and luxe en suite.
Featured on site is a large automatic lock-up garage fit for three cars. Above the garage is a self-contained studio that is perfect for in-laws or supplemental rental income.
Mitchell said, "This is one of Cronulla's most sought-after streets, offering an enviable lifestyle right on the beach. Only a moments' walk from Darook Park, Gunnamatta Park, the Cronulla Ferry Wharf and the marina."
