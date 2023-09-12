St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Health and movement focus for Migrant Information Day 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 12 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
October 11 is Migrant Information Day at Hurstville. Picture supplied
October 11 is Migrant Information Day at Hurstville. Picture supplied

Georges River Council and Bayside Council has announced a partnership with Advance Diversity Services (ADS) for 2023 Migrant Information Day (MID).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.