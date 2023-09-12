Georges River Council and Bayside Council has announced a partnership with Advance Diversity Services (ADS) for 2023 Migrant Information Day (MID).
The free event that supports new migrants and refugees settling into the community, will take place at the Marana Auditorium in Hurstville on October 11.
Migrant Information Day is an annual event initiated by the St George Multicultural Network, that has been a vital resource for new migrants and refugees for more than two decades
The event attracts attendees from across the state and offers valuable information on various aspects of integration, including housing, health, employment, education, support, and government services.
This year's event will once again provide multilingual information from government and non-government organisations. This year's theme is 'Culture Through Movement - Every Move Counts' to promote healthy lifestyles.
The program will feature information stalls, cultural performances, and a complimentary barbecue, with bilingual staff ready to provide translation assistance.
Last year's event drew a crowd of more than 500 local and state-wide attendees and more than 40 stallholders.
The event's success highlights its role in easing the transition of new arrivals into the community and enhancing their understanding of available resources.
"Migrant Information Day plays a pivotal role in creating a supportive environment for our new residents," Georges River Mayor Nick Katris, said. "It fosters a sense of belonging and empowers migrants and refugees with essential information to facilitate their integration into our vibrant community."
Bayside Mayor Christina Curry, echoed these sentiments. "We are excited to join forces with Advance Diversity Services and the St George Multicultural Network to hold this event," she said.
"It highlights our dedication to embracing diversity and promoting inclusiveness, ensuring everyone, regardless of their background, feels welcomed and supported."
Bilingual workers will be on hand to offer language assistance in languages such as Nepali, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Bengali, and Ukrainian.
From 10am-2pm.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.