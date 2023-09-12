Hughes MP Jenny Ware says let's work together to reduce suicide rates Advertising Feature

"Today, and every day nine Australians will commit suicide.



"This is a dreadful scourge on our nation, leaving permanent heartbreak for families, friends and colleagues.



"We must do more.

"Last week, while in Parliament I attended a forum run by Suicide Prevention Australia to raise awareness of suicidality and to call for better government policies and funding for suicide prevention. I also heard from individuals with lived experience. The State of our Nation in Suicide Prevention for 2023 has now been released and provides for sobering reading. Suicide is the leading cause of death in our 15 to 24 year olds.

"In recent years, Australians have dealt with bushfires, floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and now an on-going cost of living crisis. These events have, and continue to, provide huge mental health challenges across our nation, across all communities and across all demographics.



"The federal government has a particular role to play as the two most significant risk to suicide rates over the next 12 months have been identified as housing access affordability and cost of living, including personal debt. For the first time, the Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker has found more than half of households with children under the age of 18 are reporting rising economic distress.



"In the last quarter more than 56 per cent of family homes recorded having cost of living stress. The Albanese Labor government needs to do more to give Australians greater access to assistance.



While there are tremendous organisations doing life-saving work within our community, they must continue to be well-supported and well-funded by all levels of government.

"Last Sunday, September 10 was World Suicide Awareness Day, with the theme, "together we all have a role to play". This involves:

Reducing stigma around suicide and mental health

Advocating for meaningful policy changes

Encouraging those experiencing suicidal thoughts to obtain help

Honouring the memories of those lost, the survivors and those grieving

"As a local community and as a country we must all work together to reduce the suicide rates until we reach zero.

We all have a role to play in saving lives. Pic Shutterstock

"Following on from World Suicide Awareness Day, I acknowledge all of those who are victims of suicidality, the survivors and particularly the first responders who work every day dealing with this tragic problem."