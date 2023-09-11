Elouera Boardriders won the Masters Division at the Woodhill Estate Agents SURFTAG on Sunday in pumping 4-5 foot waves at North Curl Curl Beach.
The team beat a star-studded North Narrabeen outfit that included former world champ Damien Hardman and World tour surfers Nathan Webster and Aust O50 champ Brett Bannister.
The Elouera team of Darren Curley, Luke Palmer, Mitch Warren, Jono Arnold and Dave Martin surfed the tag team time management better then their opponents.
Captain Luke Palmer said Tag team surfing is all about time management so that's what they concentrated on .
"We have a big group of older surfers in our club and we had to dig deep to come up with a team and this win shows the depth we have."
Cronulla Girls Boardriders finished in third position behind Long Reef and North Narrabeen which is the clubs best ever SURFTAG result.
Cronulla Sharks Boardriders and Elouera both finished in equal 13th position in the Men's Division.
