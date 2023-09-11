St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Six members of Trust managing Hungry Point Reserve resign in protest over cutback of community use

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
September 11 2023
John Rayner (foreground) and Mark Aprilovic, who was also on the Trust at the time, at Hungry Point Reserve in 2019. Picture by John Veage
John Rayner (foreground) and Mark Aprilovic, who was also on the Trust at the time, at Hungry Point Reserve in 2019. Picture by John Veage

The six community representatives on the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager Board (the Trust) have resigned following the state government move to scrap a large part of the clifftop walk and give Marine Rescue NSW exclusive use of much of the site.

