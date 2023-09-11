The six community representatives on the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager Board (the Trust) have resigned following the state government move to scrap a large part of the clifftop walk and give Marine Rescue NSW exclusive use of much of the site.
They are chairman John Rayner PSM, the former long-time general manager of Sutherland Shire Council, and other highly respected local residents Gaille McPhee, Paul Kelly, Peter Kerr AM, Byron Hurst and Dunstan de Souza.
The only remaining board member is Sutherland Shire Council chief executive Manjeet Grewal.
The Trust's term was due to expire towards the end of this month.
Mr Rayner said "the underlying reason for the resignations is the widely reported government decision that the proposed clifftop walk will not connect Salmon Haul Bay with Darook Park along the shoreline of the reserve as approved".
"This is in despite hundreds of voluntary hours being put into this project and the management of Hungry Point Reserve, full funding being granted and $440,000 spent on reports, design and other documentation, which led to the walk being approved by Heritage NSW.
"We were ready to invite tenders for the construction this month."
Mr Rayner said Marine Rescue NSW supported the full clifftop walk when its expression of interest for the use of buildings on the reserve was accepted.
"However, it now claims the approved walk cannot proceed due to safety reasons," he said.
"MRNSW also wants to erect security fencing similar to perimeter fencing around public schools.
"The Trust has been excluded from discussions about the future management of the reserve and the reasons the funded and approved walk, which will be used by people from southern Sydney and beyond ,cannot proceed.
"After pulling down the fences and opening the reserve to the community, the Trust strongly opposes the Marine Rescue NSW proposal to erect a security fence across the middle of the reserve which would deny community access to two high value pockets of open space and give Marine Rescue exclusive use of much of the reserve."
Mr Rayner said the three primary reasons for the board members resigning were:
"The approved walk crosses the road which leads to the Marine Rescue wharf," Mr Rayner said.
"It is known there are very few vehicles using this access particularly compared with the Esplanade at Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches, the boat ramp at the head of Gunnamatta Bay and the situation at the Anglers Club at Taren Point, where vehicles and pedestrians co-exist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.