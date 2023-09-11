In the end it was an arm wrestle the Sharks didn't win.
When all the 'what ifs' and 'why didn't they do that' are done and dusted the history book will show that a late Sam Walker field goal saw the Roosters to a 13-12 victory over the Sharks in a chaotic elimination final on a cool Saturday night at PointsBet Stadium.
It also showed the Roosters charged down two field goals in the dying minutes which would likely have sent the game to golden point, after Walker had put them in front with a clutch drop goal.
The Tricolours' sixth-straight win sets up a meeting with the Storm in Melbourne next week, while the Sharks became the first side eliminated from the 2023 finals series for the second year in a row.
Cronulla looked to snatch a win when Roosters skipper James Tedesco - who showed he's still got it - committed a professional foul and was put in the sin-bin.
While he was cooling his heels Ronaldo Mulitalo scored and Hynes booted a penalty to establish a six-point lead which looked like it could be enough to win the game, until the Roosters' gutsy reply which saw Wong score and makeshift kicker Billy Smith convert.
The Sharks were left to rue poor goal-kicking and a blown chance for Blayke Brailey in the second half, but realistically they probably couldn't have won the premiership this year.
The game was the last of Sharks captain Wade Graham's career, with the back-rower retiring at the conclusion of the season.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said some fine margins, moments and decisions cost them.
"From where we were at the midpoint of the season I am proud of how we've ended up to this point.
"Obviously I am disappointed about tonight, but I think we are starting to grow up as a footy team and things that everybody has been happy to criticise us about, I think we're starting to address those."
They did miss 57 tackles on the night, compared to the Roosters who missed 36 but their defence has improved massively since their mid-season lapse so the coach is on the right track.
Nicho Hynes said it was heartbreaking and the mistakes let them down.
Up Up for next year
