We live in one of the highest socio-economic areas in Australia. Yet as an area we seem to have a majority who will vote No in the referendum and deny the Indigenous people of Australia an improvement in their importance in the community and their standard of living, especially in remote areas.
Many of the No voters will have never met an Indigenous person, been to remote Australia, read the Constitution, understand Wik and Mabo or read the Native Title Act. If they had they would understand that this referendum question is simple and is not to be feared.
A common objection is "there will be nothing for my grandchildren". Nothing could be further from the truth. The best thing you have give your grandchildren is that Australian passport. Many of you got that by your ancestors dispossessing the indigenous people of their land. The thing your grandchildren want most of all is your love. They do not care about your assets and no one can really own the land.
What we gain when this Referendum is successful is self-respect and respect from the rest of the world.
Kerry Cattell, Cronulla
I have kept an open mind about the coming referendum but I have yet to be convinced that I should vote to change the Constitution.
For a start, how will the government define who is a "First Nations" person? I Googled this and found that each state has its own definition. In Western Australia, apparently, a person has to have a quarter of their ancestry Aboriginal. In Victoria, you can claim to be indigenous for your great-grandmother's next-door neighbour knew someone who was part-aboriginal and other "First Nations" people accept you. For this, you will get the right to make representations to the federal government.
The Constitution is not a greeting card. The Yes campaigners are just presenting emotive reasons and are claiming that the referendum is about giving "First Nations" people a voice. It is not. The referendum is about changing the Constitution. You can have a voice without changing the Constitution.
Campaigners for the No case haven't impressed me either (and it worries me that I am on the same side as Peter Dutton). Their tactics leave a lot to be desired.If race is already written into our Constitution (Section 25), then perhaps the referendum should be about taking that racial element out rather than putting mooe race-based clauses in.
James Moule, Woronora Heights
