Shire readers of the Leader have their say on the Voice to Parliament

September 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Sculptures at Kurnell, commissioned for the 250th anniversary of two cultures meeting. Picture by John Veage
'SELF RESPECT'

We live in one of the highest socio-economic areas in Australia. Yet as an area we seem to have a majority who will vote No in the referendum and deny the Indigenous people of Australia an improvement in their importance in the community and their standard of living, especially in remote areas.

