Did you know that HV Evatt Memorial Park at Lugarno is the site of an extinct volcano?
On September 10, members of the Georges River Association and Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society joined an educational bushwalk at the park, organised by the Lugarno Progress Association (LPA).
LPA member and long-term resident Ross Simon shared his vast knowledge gained from years of looking after the park as a keen bush carer. Mr Simon revealed that the park contains caves, Aboriginal middens and a former orchard and sandstone quarry.
The park was named after Herbert Vere Evatt, former Barton MP, Minister of External Affairs and Attorney-General and president of the United Nations General Assembly.
In 1788, prior to landing at what is now Sydney Harbour, Lieutenant Philip Gidley King of the first fleet, may have walked near what is now Evatt Park, when he sailed up the Georges River on January 20, 1788. He also had cordial interactions with the Indigenous community at Gertrude Point, at possibly the site of Glenlee, which the community is attempting to preserve for future generations..
But probably the least known secret about Evatt Park is that it is the site of a volcano which originated 50 million years ago during the triassic period.
The participants including Georges River councillors Ben Wang and Peter Mahoney, were lucky to spot an owl, which was devouring its prey (pictured above). They also removed four large bags of rubbish from the riverbank.
