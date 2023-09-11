St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Association and Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society join bushwalk organised by Lugarno Progress Association at Evatt Memorial Park at Lugarno

Updated September 12 2023 - 9:26am, first published September 11 2023 - 5:13pm
An owl captures a possum. Picture supplied
Did you know that HV Evatt Memorial Park at Lugarno is the site of an extinct volcano?

