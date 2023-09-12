Nominations are open for the 13th annual St George Community Awards.
People are encouraged to nominate an outstanding individual or community group in the St George area for one of the eight categories.
The awards provide the opportunity to recognise someone who goes above and beyond in support of the community.
"Volunteering is at the heart of our local area and it is so important that we celebrate the contributions of those who give their time, effort and energy to others," Oatley MP Mark Coure, said.
Nominations can be submitted via here or a nomination a paper form can be obtained by calling Mr Coure's office on 9580 9349 or email: oatley@parliament.nsw.gov.au
Nominations close 5pm on September 30.
An award ceremony will be held in November for award recipients and their families.
Award categories
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.