A bushfire hazard reduction burn in a 174 hectare area of Royal National Park, east of Bundeena, is continuing today with air across Sutherland Shire thick with smoke.
The operation was due to have taken place last week, but was postponed due to weather conditions until yesterday when smoke could be seen billowing in the Jibbon area from distant parts of the shire.
National Parks and Wildlife Service, along with Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW crews, are carrying out the burn, which could potentially continue until Friday.
NPWS advised some parts of Royal National Park would be closed from Monday September 11 to Friday September 15.
The closed areas are:
Another hazard reduction burn in the Holsworthy military reserve has added to air pollution.
This operation was also delayed because of weather conditions and started on Sunday.
The burns are designed to reduce bushfire fuel, including dry leaves, sticks, branches and small shrubs, in strategic bushland areas to lessen the spread and intensity of future bushfires and help protect nearby private properties and community assets.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors, if necessary, and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
NSW Health reminds people that children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.
If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice.
Asthma sufferers need to follow their Asthma Action Plan and take their relieving medication where necessary. If symptoms get worse, seek medical advice. Further advice is available from the Asthma Foundation website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.