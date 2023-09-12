St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bushfire hazard reduction burn in a 174 hectare area of Royal National Park east of Bundeena may continue for days

Updated September 12 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
The hazard reduction burn at Jibbon near Bundeena on Monday afternoon. Picture by Chris Lane
A bushfire hazard reduction burn in a 174 hectare area of Royal National Park, east of Bundeena, is continuing today with air across Sutherland Shire thick with smoke.

