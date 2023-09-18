About 10 per cent of students across Australia need additional support in literacy and numeracy to meet higher NAPLAN expectations, according to the latest data released by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) in the new-look 2023 NAPLAN national results.
The latest figures also show that about 65 per cent of students are meeting the higher literacy and numeracy expectations, achieving in the 'strong' and 'exceeding' proficiency levels, while about 23 per cent of students are in the 'developing' level and working towards meeting expectations.
Participation rates nationally have bounced back in 2023, increasing on average by two percentage points across all years and domains, compared to 2022, from 91.4 per cent to 93.3 per cent.
This was a very good sign, ACARA Chief Executive David de Carvalho said, reversing a downward trend apparent in recent years and exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year's NAPLAN results are the first to reflect the new reporting changes. They show strong performance among Australian students in literacy and numeracy skills, but also provide clear information on areas requiring improvement," he said.
Under the new approach, students are assessed against four levels of proficiency based on previous years of schooling: exceeding, strong, developing and needs additional support. The new reporting system more clearly and simply shows NAPLAN achievement, identifying where expectations are being met.
"Importantly, with expectations set at a higher level than in previous years, the new reporting is showing those areas where we need to focus our efforts on supporting more students to meet expectations and succeed," Mr de Carvalho said.
At Sutherland North Public School, teachers have worked hard to boost literacy skills by using a targeted approach to language.
Teachers have seen major improvements in writing, and have focused on encouraging pupils to foster a love of learning across oral language, vocabulary and reading comprehension. By giving pupils ownership of their work, teachers have noticed that children have embraced listening to and reading stories and writing their own creative stories.
Key NAPLAN highlights:
