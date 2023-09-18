St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Schools

Focus on latest NAPLAN 2023 figures from Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA)

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 18 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland North Public School teachers have seen major improvements in pupils' literacy, by going back to basics and fostering a love of reading books and writing their own stories. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland North Public School teachers have seen major improvements in pupils' literacy, by going back to basics and fostering a love of reading books and writing their own stories. Picture by Chris Lane

About 10 per cent of students across Australia need additional support in literacy and numeracy to meet higher NAPLAN expectations, according to the latest data released by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) in the new-look 2023 NAPLAN national results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.