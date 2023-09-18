Across year level groups on average, 65 per cent of students in year 3, 68 per cent in year 5, 67 per cent in year 7 and 62 per cent in year 9 met the higher expectations (were in the 'exceeding' and 'strong' levels) for literacy and numeracy.

In numeracy, on average, the proportion of students who achieved at 'exceeding' and 'strong' levels in 2023 increases from year 3 (64.7 per cent) to year 5 (67.7 per cent) and year 7 (67.2 per cent) and then drops in year 9 (63.9 per cent), apart from Western Australia (69.4 per cent).

In writing, primary students were more likely to achieve at 'exceeding' or 'strong' levels than secondary students, with 76.0 per cent of year 3 students and 66.2 per cent of year 5 students meeting expectations compared to 62.5 per cent in year 7 and 58.0 per cent in year 9.



Nationally, participation rates have bounced back.



Nationally, just below 10 per cent of students (on average across all year levels and domains) are in the 'needs additional support' level while, on average across all year levels and domains, around a third of Indigenous students 'need additional support'.



Girls outperformed boys in writing, achieving average NAPLAN scores above boys in every year group.