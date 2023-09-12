St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'The Italian Comedy' stars Penshurst's Nicholas Richard

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Nicholas Richard of Penshurst was cast in the lead role of 'The Italian Comedy.' Picture supplied
Penshurst resident Nicholas Richard will be playing the leading role in the upcoming world premiere of The Italian Comedy, a madcap production about a Venice fashion store owner named Placebo who plays matchmaker to two young lovers while hiding a fugitive in his store as a mannequin.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

