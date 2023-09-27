About 1000 people attended the Connells Point Market Day recently, with streets full of cars for three blocks away from the venue at Donnelly Park.
The event was hosted by Patrick Wedes and family. Connells Point Sailing Club hoisted sails onto the bay and one of Hazelhurst Gallery's potters (Deb's Pottery Kiln) shared her creations with guests.
A synthetic ice rink, climbing wall and animal farm petting zoo were the highlights of the day.
A variety of food including burgers, paella, gozleme, gelato, pancakes, crepes and other sweets. Kids had the opportunity to play basketball and futsal.
There for a show and to recruit volunteers were the State Emergency Service, Marine Rescue and St John Ambulance.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.