St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

About 1000 people attend Connells Point Market Day 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 1000 people attended the Connells Point Market Day recently, with streets full of cars for three blocks away from the venue at Donnelly Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.