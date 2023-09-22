St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Premier Chris Minns supports Little Leg's Foundation's 'Coffee for a Cause' at South Hurstville's Cure Cafe

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue-Ellan and Marino Vasiliou catch up over coffee with NSW Premier Chris Minns, who was at Cure Cafe South Hurstville on September 22 to support the 'coffee for a cure' cause, a project of Little Legs Foundation, established in memory of Alegra Vasiliou. Picture by John Veage
Sue-Ellan and Marino Vasiliou catch up over coffee with NSW Premier Chris Minns, who was at Cure Cafe South Hurstville on September 22 to support the 'coffee for a cure' cause, a project of Little Legs Foundation, established in memory of Alegra Vasiliou. Picture by John Veage

Chris Minns' takeaway coffee on Friday morning was a moment to pause and reflect, as the NSW Premier stopped by Cure Cafe at South Hurstville to meet up a couple who are sharing their daughter's legacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.