Chris Minns' takeaway coffee on Friday morning was a moment to pause and reflect, as the NSW Premier stopped by Cure Cafe at South Hurstville to meet up a couple who are sharing their daughter's legacy.
The NSW Premier Chris Minns was there on September 22, to chat with Hurstville couple Sue-Ellan and Marino Vasiliou, who have put all their energy into supporting a thriving charity they launched in honour of their daughter.
They founded Little Legs Foundation after Alegra, died of brain cancer in 2017, just 10 months after diagnosis. An ongoing project part of the foundation is 'coffee for a cure', which raises money for childhood brain cancer.
"The initiative each year is set closest to Alegra's birthday. This year Alegra would have been 12. We have spent six years celebrating with her and now six without," Mrs Vasiliou said.
The couple has dedicated time and effort into raising money for research. Mrs Vasiliou said she was grateful for Mr Minns took the time to listen to their story.
"A moment in his busy schedule once again reaffirming our contribution to the cause which has seen us fund over $1.5 million in research," she said. "A legacy of a little girl well beyond her years continuing the fight from the stars that shine bright on all who love her.
"A coffee shared in one of our cups across 100 cafes is one that sparks a very important conversation. This conversation has raised the Little Legs foundation over $220,000. We had pre-sold over 30,000 takeaway cups to our cafe friends."
Cafes that are supporting the cause include:
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.