"The last time we had an increase to the national standard, the iPhone had just come out. If you compare current Australian housing standards to anywhere else in the world you find that we are decades behind. I've assessed houses for people who've moved to Sydney from Scandinavia and England who tell me that they have never been so cold in their homes so really these new standards are just a small step to bring us closer to how a home should be, which is thermally comfortable and energy efficient."

