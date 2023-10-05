St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Future

Sustainability consultancy at Oatley experiences demand with new regulations coming into force

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 5 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Kel and Melanie Lupis run a sustainability consultancy business at Oatley, and have seen considerable growth in people wanting more energy efficient homes. Picture supplied
Home buyers and businesses can look forward to lower energy bills, with new sustainable building (BASIX) energy standards now in effect, after extensive engagement with the building sector.

