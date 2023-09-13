Comedian Basile bringing Blame it on the Greek show to Hurstville

World renowned comedian Basile is coming to Hurstville.
The Blame it on the Greek show by the entertainer, who has performed for millions of comedy fans in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa, will be at the Marana Auditorium on Saturday November 11.
A promotional statement said, "The multifaceted, bilingual comedian is touring Worldwide to sold-out audiences with both of his unique shows of the "BasileLicious" World Tour (general audience in English) and his critically acclaimed series of Growing Up Greek in America," The Greek Mystique World Tour" (Greek/English speaking audiences).
"This comedy series is Greek themed and is spoken in both Greek and English and both show DVD's and downloads are distributed worldwide and have sold millions of copies.
"Basile's voices and characters have been heard on Armed Forces Radio, Television, and Syndicated Radio as the voice of: "The God Father Of Soul, James Brown" in North America, and his comedy segments on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio. His recent Radio Show/Podcast, "A Pinch Of Basile" is now syndicated on selected radio stations in North America and throughout the world and on GreekBeatRadio.com & Grecian Echoes Radio."
