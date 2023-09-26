Sutherland Shire's newest community garden is "a safe and supportive space", which can be accessed at all times, not just on set days of the week.
"The big thing about it is that it's more than a garden," said Kim Beveridge who led a small group of Grays Point residents in a challenging process to convert the overgrown, former playgroup outdoor space between the community hall and pre-school.
"That's why we called it Grays Point Garden Community, because it is actually about the community, about bringing people together.
"It's a really lovely space. We encourage people to come in, perhaps with a coffee, and just sit and relax.
"When we moved to Grays Point 30 years ago, there were a lot of community events, but they have diminished over the years and we were looking for something to bring people together."
Garden members get together on Saturday mornings and enjoy special gatherings at times such as Easter and Christmas.
The preschool and Girl Guides are closely involved.
Grays Point Garden Community became only the fifth community garden on Sutherland Shire Council land when it opened in November 2022.
The others are at Sutherland, Cronulla, Menai and Gymea.
There are a further four community gardens on private land at Bundeena, Miranda, Como West and Kirrawee.
The council, at its last meeting, approved a revised policy following community consultation, which it is hoped will lead to more community gardens being established on council land.
Council staff will proactively identify new potential locations and report back to councillors.
"Community gardens positively contribute to the wellbeing, social, environmental and cultural strength of the community," the resolution stated.
"Between 2020 to April 2023, council received 20 inquiries about community gardens. One led to the approval of the Grays Point Garden Community."
Garden groups are normally charged an annual fee of $650 for use of council land, but the charge has been waived for this year.
Ms Beveridge said the process of getting approval to establish the Grays Point garden was "very long and laborious, but the council staff involved were excellent".
She has been told the process is being streamlined.
Ms Beveridge said, "From what we had when we started to what we have now is amazing - two paths, native hedge, several different gardens, three big vegetable beds, pergola and we have just secured funding for a water tank."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.