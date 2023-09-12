St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Heathcote Road reopens between Lucas Heights and Holsworthy after closure caused by smoke and crashes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters carrying out hazard reduction. Picture Rural Fire Service
Firefighters carrying out hazard reduction. Picture Rural Fire Service

Heathcote Road was closed in both directions due to accidents and low visibility caused by a blanket of smoke from the hazard reduction burn in the Holsworthy military reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.