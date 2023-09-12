Heathcote Road was closed in both directions due to accidents and low visibility caused by a blanket of smoke from the hazard reduction burn in the Holsworthy military reserve.
The road, which was closed between Macarthur Drive, Holsworthy and New Illawarra Road, Lucas Heights, reopened by 8.30am.
The burn in 2700 hectares started on Sunday and due to continue till the end of this week.
Smoke from this operation and another in Royal National Park near Bundeena covered Sutherland Shire on Wednesday morning, making conditions worse than on Tuesday.
Many schoolchildren will spend another day restricted to classrooms at times when they would normally be outside.
The RFS said much of the larger hazard reduction burns across Sydney had been completed, but some smoke was expected to remain over coming days, before clearing over the weekend.
There were several comments on social media about the need for better communication by authorities.
"Who was monitoring Heathcote Road for visibility overnight?" said one post. "Now it has been closed, but not prior to people running into each other....I'm sorry, I am generally supportive of these activities, but this one is next level".
