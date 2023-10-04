A former voluntary member of the Hungry Point Reserve land manager (the trust) has detailed "five good reasons" for approving an extension of The Esplanade to Darook Park.
Byron Hurst has set out the reasons in an Open Letter to Minister for Land and Property Steve Kamper, who is weighing up whether to stop the walkway proceeding fully through the reserve because of security concerns by Marine Rescue NSW.
Mr Kamper visited the reserve on September 22 to discuss the issues with Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, former general manager of Sutherland Shire Council and former chair of the Reserve Land Manager (the trust) John Rayner, Byron Hurst and staff from Marine Rescue NSW and Crown Lands to discuss the issues.
Most of the trust members resigned three weeks before their term was due to expire in protest at the government move to cut back the new path section.
Mr Kamper has appointed an administrator, Simon Spicer, for the reserve for six months.
Mr Hurst's Open Letter to Mr Kamper reads:
Dear Sir, Thank you for taking the time to visit Hungry Point and listen to the former volunteer Hungry Point Land Managers and Marine Rescue NSW. Whilst there was no agreement reached between Marine Rescue and the community representatives, there is a possible long term solution ahead.
There are five good reasons for approving the Esplanade extension in its proposed form.
1. No Factual Evidence of Safety Concerns. There is no good reason the proposed public access along an Esplanade could not coexist with the proposed, but unfunded Marine Rescue Training Academy. A few square metres of intersection between a driveway and a walkway is the only obstacle to overcome. The area, under Marine Rescue's current arrangements, is barely used. Were the academy to be funded and built at some time in the future, it would seem the worst case scenario is that a class of 30 safety trainees would have to cross the walkway. It seems unlikely a supervised group trained in safety procedures would not be able to do so.
2. Safety and security concerns can be managed. A management plan to establish how the crossing could be made safe and the MRNSW buildings could be secured, should be able to establish protocols for the small numbers and infrequent crossings involved. The Hungry Point Land Manager had funds at the time of their resignation and these should cover that work.
3. Representational Risks to State Institutions. Marine Rescue supported the proposed walkway during the Expression of Interest process, only to reverse this position once having secured the buildings. Crown Lands signed off on all the applications for the walkway only to backflip. These inconsistencies do not inspire public confidence in State Bodies. The sooner a satisfactory solution is arrived at, the better, so as to prevent further erosion of the public's faith. MRNSW would be seen in a positive light were the public to see them sharing the reserve. They'd have the opportunity to educate the public, who would see them at work from the walkway and gain an appreciation of their activities. They receive public money and as such should welcome the transparency and accountability this would afford. MRNSW have grand plans and previous attempts to implement them met with fierce opposition. The Department of Crown Lands have damaged their relationship with the State's hard working volunteer land managers as a result of this matter and need to restore confidence.
4. Future Management of the Reserve by a Qualified Authority. The Hungry Point Land Managers (Crown Land Trustees) were working closely with Sutherland Shire Council on the walkway loop and the intention was that care, control and management be transferred to Council at the end of the Trustees tenure. The Department of Crown Lands has indicated that it intends to transfer the whole site to MRNSW should council not want to take responsibility for a half completed walkway. It is very possible SSC would not want to take this on. The Trustees have expressed great concern that MRNSW have neither the expertise, nor the inclination to maintain a public reserve. They are not in that business. Sutherland Council is. MRNSW have not been able to meet their current obligations to maintain the heritage listed buildings on site.
5. Enormous Public and Bipartisan Support for the Walkway. The Esplanade is a hugely popular amenity for local residents and visitors alike. Its extension was highly anticipated. Support for the walkway is bipartisan. Local branches of the Labor and Liberal parties, local Federal and State MPs and the local council all support it.
In conclusion, the elegant and obvious solution is to share the space and give the Esplanade extension the go ahead. It would be well managed by the SSC who are in the business of land management. It would be a boost for the tourist economy. It would provide another recreational outlet for the people of an ever denser Southern Sydney. Axing the walkway will prolong a festering dispute which is doing no one any good. I'm not sure I learned much in my time in local politics, but I learned one thing. It is much better to take the credit, than to wear the blame.
Byron Hurst
Former Voluntary Land Manager Hungry Point Reserve
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.