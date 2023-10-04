3. Representational Risks to State Institutions. Marine Rescue supported the proposed walkway during the Expression of Interest process, only to reverse this position once having secured the buildings. Crown Lands signed off on all the applications for the walkway only to backflip. These inconsistencies do not inspire public confidence in State Bodies. The sooner a satisfactory solution is arrived at, the better, so as to prevent further erosion of the public's faith. MRNSW would be seen in a positive light were the public to see them sharing the reserve. They'd have the opportunity to educate the public, who would see them at work from the walkway and gain an appreciation of their activities. They receive public money and as such should welcome the transparency and accountability this would afford. MRNSW have grand plans and previous attempts to implement them met with fierce opposition. The Department of Crown Lands have damaged their relationship with the State's hard working volunteer land managers as a result of this matter and need to restore confidence.

