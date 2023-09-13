Sutherland Shire Council has initiated court action following an investigation into allegations of unauthorised land clearing at Barden Ridge.
Residents advised the Leader in early 2022 "hundreds of trees" had been cut down on a site below David Road.
Development consent was given in 2006 for the proposed subdivision of the 7.4 hectare site. A statement of environmental effects in the development application (DA) said "no significant landscaping is to be affected".
The council said it would investigate, but no further statement was issued at that time.
Another local resident contacted the Leader on August 23 this year after walking along bush trails below David Road.
"I was surprised and angered to see such a large swathe of cleared land with many mature trees cut down," he said.
A council spokesman said of the latest report, "Sutherland Shire Council has completed its investigation into allegations of unauthorised land clearing on a privately owned Barden Ridge property, with this matter now before court".
"As this matter is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, council will not be providing further comment at this time," he said.
