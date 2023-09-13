St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Illawarra Beekeepers, at Sutherland, to hold Open Day on September 23

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
A previous Open Day at the Sutherland Bee Garden.Picture: John Veage
A previous Open Day at the Sutherland Bee Garden.Picture: John Veage

After a break of over three years, caused by the pandemic, Illawarra Beekeepers, at Sutherland, are having an Open Day on Saturday September 23, from 10am to 3pm.

