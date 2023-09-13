After a break of over three years, caused by the pandemic, Illawarra Beekeepers, at Sutherland, are having an Open Day on Saturday September 23, from 10am to 3pm.
The Bee Garden and Clubhouse is located behind Sutherland Basketball Stadium, in Eton Street south.
There will be information sessions, kids corner, honey tasting and sales, a sausage sizzle and opportunities to suit up and get close to the bees.
President of Illawarra Beekeepers, Neal Robinson, said protective suits were available for people of all ages, from toddlers to adults.
"We get a lot of inquiries about keeping bees in the backyard, and this is a good opportunity to see what's involved and have questions answered," he said.
Mr Robinson estimates there are about 200 backyard bee keepers in Sutherland Shire and St George.
"Private beekeepers are most important for the bees," he said.
"There's a bit more involved these days with things like Varroa mite, but that's like a lot of things in life such as what's required in having a dog compared with the past."
