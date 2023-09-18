Endeavour Sports High School has won the 30th edition of the Bill Turner Cup at Lake McQuarrie earlier this month.
It was a relief for the gun team after they finished runner-up in 2022 and 2019 ( no event in 2020, 21 due to Covid restrictions) and it was the first time a St George or Sutherland team had won since Kogarah High in 1987.
The women's Bill Turner Trophy had been won by the Endeavour Sports girls team in 1998.
It was a close affair with Endeavour Sports beating Queensland's Ipswich Grammar School 3-1 in penalties after a 0-0 result.
Player of the series went to Endeavours Emilio Peralta and the Bill Turner Spirit of Football award was won by his team mate Toby Tindale.
The Bill Turner Cup is one of the world's largest team sport competitions. Over 400 schools compete each year - which means around 6,000 players from NSW, Queensland, ACT and Victoria while the Bill Turner Trophy is a school soccer competition for girls aged 15 and under.
Not to be outdone by their soccer team-the Endeavour Sports High Clontarf boys also won the Ross Kelly Rugby League Cup at the Central Coast Regional Sports and Recreation Complex this month.
Over 600 Clontarf boys from Year 9's and 10's participated in this year's event, with the 'Clontarf spirit' on full display.
The prestigious Cup was won by the Shire's own Endeavour Academy with a golden point try over the Mount Austin Academy from Wagga Wagga. The boys put on an incredible performance, cheered on by the crowd and their long-time supporters from Tradies.
Ryan Friend, Clontarf Communication and Events Manager said it was pleasing to see the growth in the presentation dinner and carnival from year-to-year.
. "This not only highlights that the boys are achieving at least 80% attendance, behaving well and handing in all of their work, but are also excited to be a part of the dinner and carnival.
Tradies Group General Manager Jason McMaster said they were very proud to support the work of the Clontarf Foundation and helping these boys achieve their full potential.
"The atmosphere was fantastic and it's evident that the boys really enjoyed the opportunity to get out there and play rugby league.
"It's not just their league skills that are impressive; it's also their respect for each other and the Clontarf staff, their resilience and their attitude on and off the field. "
The event clearly showcased the invaluable importance of the Clontarf Foundation's unique and highly successful program for Aboriginal youth.
