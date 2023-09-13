It seems to me the media coverage is heavily weighted in promoting the Yes vote for the voice. A vote to give 3 per cent of the population a say over and above the rest of us. My understanding of being an Australian is that of respecting human rights, loyalty and commitment to the laws of this country above that of any other. And being prepared to die for it should the need ever arise.
Being Australian should not be about the colour of your skin, your religion or how long you have lived here. No special privileges or concessions for any one group over another. No unearned entitlements based on the actions of generations past.
Barry Turner , Sutherland Shire
Paul Nash and Jerard Barry, (Letters September 6) make some excellent points ion the Voice referendum. Could I outline a few more points.
Firstly we need to acknowledge the fact that our Indigenous people are the most disadvantaged group in our country (and one of the most disadvantaged Indigenous people in the world) with high death rates, serious health problems and high incarceration rates, particularly of their youth. This is despite the large amounts of money that have been thrown at these issues over the years.
Clearly then, what we have been doing for the last 230 odd years hasn't worked and in fact has only made the problems worse. If we seriously wish to solve the problems and stop wasting money, we need to change our approach.
What better way to do that than by giving Indigenous Australians a Voice on issues that concern them rather than we white fellas telling them all the time what we are going to be doing "for" them. This will be a huge step in helping them overcome the feeling of powerlessness over their own lives which is so debilitating for any person.
Crucially, the Voice is only an advisory body, like so many already advising the federal government.
On the 14th October we have a choice to either present ourselves to the world as a modern progressive, compassionate country or a country with a handbrake on history which is tied to the past and tied to a Constitution that was written in the 1890s by a bunch of old, white, Anglo Saxon men.
Peter Stewart, Grays Point
Re the letter, Libs and Referendum, by Paul Nash, Cronulla (September 6). Mr Nash may be correct is saying Mark Speakman has an idea of what his constituents support - that is why he is very selective were he shows his face. If it is a positive opportunity to get some media coverage he'll be there, if there is possibility of a negative result, well just pull the covers over the head...it will go away.
There are quite a number of us who would like to see him crushed on the Voice. There is really not enough detail. Would you sign a contact to buy a car before reading all the details, would you sign a contact for insurance and then read the detail?
A good friend told me you only see a small part of the danger in the open - the dangerous part is always hidden.
Peter Long Caringbah
The comment of last week supporting the 'no' vote suggested that this referendum is linked to party politics. Mark Speakman is not alone. There are many Liberals who have seen the flaws in the 'no' case and are expressing their support for a 'yes' vote.
They have formed a broad network across Australia known as "Liberals for Yes" - go ahead, google it and consider joining.
Speakman's view is not "labour like". It recognises the massive gap in opportunities and outcomes of indigenous and non-indigenous Australians that both political parties have failed to address despite significant efforts and expenditure.
An advisory body with deep insights into the roots of these problems will help our future governments get better bang for their buck without constraining them to follow any of the recommendations.
Marcela Bilek, Sutherland
