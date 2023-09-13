The Australian Rugby League Commission has purchased the new Quest serviced apartments hotel next to "Shark Park" for more than $20 million.
The purchase is principally part of the commission's investment strategy, but is also seen as a boost for the game's "grass roots".
CBRE agent Michael Simpson, who with colleague Vasso Zographou brokered the deal, told the Leader, "To have a high quality safe place for young boys and girls and families to come and stay is an incredibly positive thing the NRL is providing for grass roots rugby league".
"Also, it's a great amenity for supporters of NRL clubs, including Sharks supporters who don't live in the area and visitors from other clubs."
The hotel, adjoining the Sharks home ground, PointsBet Stadium, is part of the Woolooware Bay Town Centre project by property developer Novm.
Quest Hotels will lease and manage the hotel, which has 38 rooms in various configurations ranging from studios to three bedroom apartments, as well as conference facilities, a business lounge and a gym.
In a media statement, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) said, "The transaction represents the commission's second major strategic investment to continue to acquire assets that protect the game and provide new revenues for reinvestment in the game".
"The ARLC has a focus on strengthening its balance sheet with stable, secure investments that provide steady income, long-term capital growth, strong yield and low risk, to protect the game against major interruptions."
Last year, the ARLC purchased Brisbane's Gambaro hotel, near Suncorp Stadium.
The statement said, "It is anticipated the property will be in strong demand by both corporate and government clients for short and long term stays. Hotel operations are scheduled to commence in late November 2023."
Mr Simpson said there was strong competition for Quest Woolooware Bay.
"We took a short list to a second round and it was very close between the parties," he said.
"It was a good reflection of the investment interest in the asset and the market.
Quest Apartment Hotels has over 160 properties in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the United Kingdom.
