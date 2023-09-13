St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Australian Rugby League Commission purchase of Quest hotel next to 'Shark Park' seen as boost for game's grass roots

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Quest Woolooware Bay is due to open in November. Picture by Chris Lane
The Australian Rugby League Commission has purchased the new Quest serviced apartments hotel next to "Shark Park" for more than $20 million.

