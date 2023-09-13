A modern, new light industrial complex with 21 units will replace an old factory at Kurnell.
Sutherland Shire Council has given development consent for the project at 120 Tasman Street, with an estimated construction cost of $5.1 million.
The site currently comprises a two storey industrial building.
The new development of 21 industrial units will be single storey with a mezzanine office level.
Each of the units will have an entry/reception, unisex disabled bathroom, and kitchenette at ground floor level.
A total of 65 car parking spaces are included.
"The proposal presents an appropriately designed built form for the industrial zoning of the site and compatible with surrounding and nearby industrial type developments," the development application (DA) stated..
""Proposed landscaping within the front setback contributes positively to the character of the locality while softening the impact of the built form and hard landscaped areas."
