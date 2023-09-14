An estimated 45,000 people attended the Cronulla spring festival despite a large part of the mall being closed for upgrading.
CronullaFest was extended this year to two days and two nights, kicking off with a "Beachside Bar" in Cronulla Park on Friday night September 8.
Damien Ryan, project manager for Taren Point based Sold Out Events, said the festival was "very successful".
"Even with the work in the mall, we still had 94 stalls and big crowds through," he said.
"We needed to put a lot more stalls at the road end of Cronulla street because of the work at the pedestrian end.
"I was a little nervous about how that would go, but it seemed to work pretty well.
"We moved all of the rides out of Surf Road to the park, because we listened to feedback from shops that it was blocking their business. It seemed to work well."
Mr Ryan said the rain which fell on the Friday morning probably kept the numbers down for the opening night in Cronulla Park.
"But there were still probably 400-500 people across the night," he said. "Those who were there had a good time.
"It always takes a little bit of time for things to grow. I think we would do the same thing next year."
Mr Ryan said Sutherland Shire Council, an official event supporter, backed what they wanted to do.
"I think they were happy with the way it went," he said.
Official partner for the event was motor vehicle dealer Chery Sutherland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.