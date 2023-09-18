Cronulla High School has won the 2023 Buckley Shield rugby league competition for the first time defeating Tuggerah Lakes 20-12 last week at Baddeley Park Cessnock .
Player of the Final was Cronulla's Koa Cooper and Player of the Series was Haiden Woolbridge.
The Cronulla U/14's team won their semi final clash against Bass High School 24-14 and then went into the Grand Final against Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College at Cessnock confident for victory.
Cronulla Highs coach Cameron Paddy said it was an awesome achievement.
"Its the first time we have ever been in the Grand Final, even though we have been regional champs for the last five years." he said
"I'm proud of the boys they have worked so hard- winnings a habit-you get a win and another win its contagious-there've done everything asked of them.
" The whole squad contributed-the last few weeks we had our whole squad on the park but during the season all the boys stepped up."
" To see the students thrive where they have passion its been very exciting"
The Buckley Shield is a statewide competition for NSW Comprehensive Public High Schools, involving thirteen-a-side under 14s Rugby League.
The Shield competition and the Metropolitan Cup's top individual award "The Buckley Medal" recognizes Bill Buckley's contribution to Rugby League.
Buckley played for Newtown and was a delegate on the NSWRFL- when president Jersey Flegg died, Bill Buckley replaced him and also became Chairman of the Australian Rugby League.
