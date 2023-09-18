St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
First League Shield win for Cronulla HS

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:30am
The Cronulla High School U/14's Rugby League team defeated Tuggerah Lakes 20-12 to win the 2023 Buckley Shield. Picture Steve Montgomery
Cronulla High School has won the 2023 Buckley Shield rugby league competition for the first time defeating Tuggerah Lakes 20-12 last week at Baddeley Park Cessnock .

