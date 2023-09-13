"Gutters are so full of leaves that large asparagus ferns are cascading down buildings, representing a fire hazard as the bushfire season approaches. Timbers are rotting on the migrant hostel and foreshore Fisheries structures. The Fisheries research pool is in serious disrepair and is being broken up by casuarinas germinating and growing from ever-widening cracks. The Hungry Point Land Managers - consisting of local volunteers - have raised the issue with Crown Lands but no action has been taken. It is unfortunate that Marine Rescue, a NSW emergency service whose core business is reminding the public to keep their equipment well maintained, is setting a poor example. We request that you raise these concerns as a matter of urgency with your colleagues, Steve Kamper, the Ministers for Lands and Properties and the Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib.