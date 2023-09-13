The state government has been warned heritage-listed buildings at Hungry Point Reserve are so neglected they may need to be demolished if essential maintenance is not carried out.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society president Pauline Curby has written to the Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe about the situation.
The letter also spells out the importance of proceeding with a continuous public walkway through the site. Ms Curby's letter reads:
"Dear Minister,
"Sutherland Shire Historical Society would like to draw your attention to two related issues concerning Hungry Point, a Crown Reserve at Cronulla, formerly the home of NSW Fisheries. These are: the planned walkway through the reserve, and the state of heritage buildings on the site.
"Hungry Point has a special place in the hearts of Sutherland Shire residents. Its long history is well-known, and after the unexpected closure of the Fisheries a decade ago it was anticipated this iconic site would become one of Cronulla's prime attractions. It was envisaged that the extension to Darook Park of the Esplanade, on the southern side of the south Cronulla peninsula, would not only enhance one of Sydney's most popular walks but could be regarded as the first stage of a public walkway around Port Hacking. It was also expected that buildings worthy of retention would be sympathetically repurposed for tenancy. This has not happened.
"The proposed walkway is an opportunity to educate the public about the rich Aboriginal and European scientific and immigration history of the site as well as its threatened flora and fauna. The site is well known for its naturally growing Prostanthera densa, a rare and endangered species that grows only within two kilometres of the sea. In addition, littoral rainforest - making up less than one percent of rainforest in NSW and under threat of extinction - grows on the western edge of Hungry Point. Many species of micro-organisms, fungi, flora and fauna that rely on this remnant rainforest for their existence have been identified.
"You may be aware there is considerable public concern that your colleague, Minister for Lands and Properties Steve Kamper may block the complete construction of the proposed walkway around the historic peninsula. It is understood the NSW Government is considering cancelling a section of the walk between the Marine Rescue NSW wharf and Darook Park. This would mean the lessee of buildings at Hungry Point, Marine Rescue would have exclusive access to much of the site.
"Of particular concern to Sutherland Shire Historical Society is the current state of heritage-listed buildings at Hungry Point. It will soon be a case of demolition by neglect of these rapidly deteriorating buildings if essential maintenance is not undertaken. The use of the heritage buildings is on the condition these are kept in good repair. At present this clause in Marine Rescue's license is not being adhered to.
"Gutters are so full of leaves that large asparagus ferns are cascading down buildings, representing a fire hazard as the bushfire season approaches. Timbers are rotting on the migrant hostel and foreshore Fisheries structures. The Fisheries research pool is in serious disrepair and is being broken up by casuarinas germinating and growing from ever-widening cracks. The Hungry Point Land Managers - consisting of local volunteers - have raised the issue with Crown Lands but no action has been taken. It is unfortunate that Marine Rescue, a NSW emergency service whose core business is reminding the public to keep their equipment well maintained, is setting a poor example. We request that you raise these concerns as a matter of urgency with your colleagues, Steve Kamper, the Ministers for Lands and Properties and the Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib.
"This state-heritage listed site is important not only for Cronulla and Sutherland Shire generally, but is a significant element in the history of New South Wales because of its Aboriginal heritage, history of fisheries research and migrant accommodation history. It is a site of great natural beauty that has remained in public ownership since its reservation in the 1860s for defence. The citizens of NSW deserve to be able to appreciate and enjoy the unique qualities of this site in perpetuity."
