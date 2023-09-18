St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Government makes more nursing and midwives positions permanent

By Eva Kolimar
September 18 2023 - 11:30am
Brielle Mulcahy of Cronulla, is studying a Bachelor of Nursing at UOW Sutherland at the Loftus campus. She is in her second year of the third year degree. Nurses have been given a job boost by the NSW Government, with more positions made permanent. by Chris Lane
Supporting more essential health workers by retaining their jobs is the key to attracting more to the sector the NSW Government says, so it has committed to saving the positions of 1112 nurses and midwives in NSW hospitals.

