Supporting more essential health workers by retaining their jobs is the key to attracting more to the sector the NSW Government says, so it has committed to saving the positions of 1112 nurses and midwives in NSW hospitals.
The government is investing an additional $572 million in the 2023-24 NSW Budget to make that number of nurses and midwives permanent. It will be spent across three financial years from 2024-25.
Former Treasurer and Shadow Health Minister Matt Kean last month said the Liberals considered the positions to only be 'COVID-19 recovery nurses' and had no intention of retaining the staff, the state government said.
More than 750,000 patients presented to emergency departments across NSW in the second quarter of 2023, with a record number (117,949) of life-threatening triage category 2 cases.
But data from the Bureau of Health Information reveals just over half (54 per cent) of those triage category 2 patients started their treatment on time.
The NSW Government states there would have been a 'massive funding hole' with no allocated funding for 104.4 nurses in South Eastern Sydney Local Health District.
Permanently funding these positions will help the NSW Government implement its commitment to Safe Staffing Levels in NSW hospitals, starting with emergency departments.
The Minns Labor Government has also committed to hiring an additional 1200 nurses and midwives during its first term.
"The NSW health system is under immense pressure. We can't afford to lose hardworking nurses and midwives," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
"We are making good on our commitment to support our essential frontline health workers so they can continue to deliver the health services our communities need and deserve."
