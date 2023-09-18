Cronulla has a new focal point...and it's not made of bricks.
A Port Jackson Fig, which has already grown to three metres in height and has a root ball about the same width, will "reign over us" at the southern entrance to the train station for many years to come as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth ll.
Sutherland Shire Council sourced the five-year-old tree earlier this year from a nursery on the Central Coast and had it trucked to Sydney and lifted by crane into position on Sydney Trains land.
All going well, the tree will grow about 20 metres high and provide natural beauty to equal that of the majestic figs across the road in Monro Park.
A dedication service and plaque unveiling took place on Friday, completing a council program to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce was joined by Cook MP Scott Morrison, deputy mayor Carol Provan and ward councillor Leanne Farmer, as well as staff and students from St Aloysius College and Cronulla High School.
Cr Pesce said the council joined had joined with other communities across the Commonwealth in the tree planting program, which had involved Cronulla Public School, Cronulla South Public School, Cronulla High School and St Aloysius College. More than 2000 native saplings had been distributed to students to take home.
Mr Morrison said the fig tree was "great living memory of an incredible woman, who believed so much in Australia".
