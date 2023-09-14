St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Ampol station at Heathcote lodges DA for electric vehicle charging facilities

By Murray Trembath
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:30am, first published 8:45am
The Ampol petrol station at Heathcote. Picture Google Maps
The Ampol petrol station at Heathcote is the "next cab off the rank" in installing charging facilities for electric vehicles.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

