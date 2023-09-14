The Ampol petrol station at Heathcote is the "next cab off the rank" in installing charging facilities for electric vehicles.
A development application (DA) has been lodged for the site at 1403 Princes Highway.
The DA seeks approval for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, specifically electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and battery storage modules.
The estimated cost is $817,300.00.
In August, DA consent was given for a similar upgrade at the Ampol station in Port Hacking Road, Caringbah South.
Ampol is undertaking a nationwide rollout of EV charging facilities.
