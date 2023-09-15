Opal fares will rise by an average of 3.7 per cent and the existing discount of half-price trips after eight journeys a week will end from Monday October 16.
However, the 30 per cent fare discount which is given on weekends on Metro, train, bus and light rail services, will be expanded to also apply on Fridays.
Passengers will be able to travel all day on Fridays for no more than $8.90.
Child/Youth and Concession passengers will have a Friday fare cap of $4.45 for all-day Opal travel.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said the annual price rise for Opal fares of 3.7 per cent was less than the rate of inflation - on average, less than $1 a week.
For example, the cost of a train trip from Cronulla to the CBD will rise from $7.24 to $7.65 in the peak, and from $5.06 to $5.35 in the off-peak.
Ms Haylen said there would be no change to the weekly travel cap which will remain at $50 for adults and $25 for concession card holders and children.
Seniors and pensioners will continue to enjoy their $2.50 daily cap.
The Station Access Fee set by the Airport Link private operator for using the Domestic and International Airport train stations will increase by $0.94 for adults and $0.84 for Child/Youth, Concessions and Senior fares.
For more information, visit transportnsw.info/opal
Fare estimates for multimodal trips can be calculated from early October, ahead of the changes, at transportnsw.info/trip
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.