St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Entertainment/Books
Meet the Locals

Hannah Diviney publishes her first book 'I'll Let Myself In: Breaking Down Doors'

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Diviney, 24, of Penshurst, hopes her first book will inspire and educate. Picture by John Veage
Hannah Diviney, 24, of Penshurst, hopes her first book will inspire and educate. Picture by John Veage

It's a real life story about a young woman coming to terms with the good and bad in her life, all while living with a disability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.