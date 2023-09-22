It's a real life story about a young woman coming to terms with the good and bad in her life, all while living with a disability.
That woman behind the pages of a new book is Penshurst's Hannah Diviney, who has published a personal collection of essays titled I'll Let Myself In: Breaking Down Doors.
Grace Tame has described the book as moving. "Hannah's flame leaps from the page straight into your soul. This book is the proof point that disability does not mean deficit," she said.
Ms Diviney has cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition that affects fine and gross motor skills. She navigates the world in a wheelchair, building a life that works for her.
"I've wanted to be an author since I was four," Ms Diviney said. "I'm 24 so it's been a dream two decades in the working. I always thought I would always start with fiction and create characters, but thinking about my experiences, became more meaningful. It became obvious before I write anyone else's story I needed to write my own.
"I want to write more as stuff happens in my life, and document it. There aren't many narratives on disability out there. The ones I grew up with, were either Paralympic success or seeing someone in a wheelchair in a road safety advertisement, showing that it would be the worst possible thing that could happen to them."
The disability advocate is also editor of a website called Missing Perspectives. "It aims to amplify the voices of women and girls around the world, especially those who are marginalised," Ms Diviney said. "We focus on lived experience. Most of content on our website is written by women who are living through those things."
A proud actress, Ms Diviney featured in an SBS Digital original show in 2022 called Latecomers, in which she was, to her knowledge, the first person with a disability to do a sex scene on television.
"It was not a piece of history I thought I would ever own," Ms Diviney said. "It was empowering and a privilege for my community. But it frustrates me that it took until 2022 for that kind of thing to be seen on screen."
She hopes her book will inspire, but also educate. "I hope people understand that we just want to be seen as people," she said. "I hope it helps people with their own struggles, and to be more accepting of things they don't like about themselves. I hope it creates important conversations and the space to be brave, and dream big."
