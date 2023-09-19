Sophisticated coastal living

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Occupying two floors to maximise space and comfort, this 'ZINC' penthouse apartment offers unrivalled luxurious coastal living.
The epitome of elegance and sophistication, this apartment is the perfect culmination of high-end finishes, innovative design and natural materials.
Showcasing the ultimate low maintenance lifestyle, it is perfectly positioned close to Cronulla's pristine beaches, cafés and restaurants.
An impressive total lot size of approximately 337 square metres, it is located within a luxury boutique development.
The open layout features two separate living areas and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. The top floor entertaining area features a unique rooftop pool and an outdoor kitchen with wine fridge and powder room.
The grand master bedroom is located on the top floor and enjoys custom joinery and en suite with bath. There are three further bedrooms on the lower level, one with walk in robe and en suite.
Additional highlights include a gourmet kitchen with Smart Stone benchtops and high end Miele appliances, reverse cycle ducted air-conditioning and an advanced acoustic design.
In a secure building with video intercom, alarm and an oversized double lock up garage, with a lift from the basement to your private lobby entry.
