Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney says her office, social media and email accounts have been inundated with racist abuse while she has been prosecuting the Yes vote in the referendum on the Voice to parliament.
Ms Burney, the MP for Barton, released a statement after she was recorded telling Premier Chris Minns of her "gruelling" experience as they talked while campaigning together at Kogarah train station on Friday morning.
A TV microphone recorded Mr Minns asking if she had done a lot of travelling.
Ms Burney replied, "Unbelievable, yeah. We've just finished two weeks of gruelling... just unbelievably racist and bullying. The way they have treated me is appalling".
Ms Burney's later statement said, "In recent months, my office, social media and email accounts have been inundated with racist abuse.
"Racism takes its toll.
"But I will never allow racism to weaken or diminish my resolve to see Australia embrace constitutional recognition through a Voice.
"My message to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are experiencing racism is this: hold your head high, be proud of your identity and who you are."
Before the "hot mic" incident was revealed, Ms Burney hit back at opposition Indigenous affairs spokesperson and leading No campaigner Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who told the Press Club yesterday colonisation had had a positive impact on Indigenous people.
Senator Price said there were "no ongoing negative impacts of colonisation".
"If we keep telling Aboriginal people that they are victims, we are effectively removing their agency and giving them the expectation that someone else is responsible for their lives," she said.
Ms Burney said she had spoken to many people since the comments who were "very distressed and, quite frankly, pretty disgusted".
"But I am going to focus on the goal here and that is a successful referendum," she said.
