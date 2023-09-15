St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Linda Burney recorded at Kogarah Yes campaign event telling Chris Minns of recent 'appalling' treatment she has received

By Murray Trembath
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:00pm
Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney says her office, social media and email accounts have been inundated with racist abuse while she has been prosecuting the Yes vote in the referendum on the Voice to parliament.

