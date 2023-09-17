The Starlight Foundation fundraising group, Trek 4 Kids, held a golf day and lunch at Beverly Park Golf Club last week that concluded their year's fundraising efforts for the foundation.
Trek 4 Kids is a community group that has been supporting Starlight for over 25 years and has raised an incredible 2.5 million dollars.
They host an annual week-long car rally which sees trekkers hit the dirt through the Australian outback to help sick kids.
Trek4Kidz was started in 1997 by a small band of like-minded people from Tuross Head, who decided to organise an event that would not only help change the lives of seriously ill children, but would provide a social event for people who share the drive and ambition for charity work and a keen interest in exploring the great Australian countryside.
This year's Trek 4 kids Golf Day contributed another $10,000 to the Foundation. This annual event held at Beverley Park Golf Club turned on a great day for the field who hit off at 8.45 in a Teams Ambrose event.
A highlight for players was eating their specially prepare 'Tim Tszyu Upper Cut' Sausage from Jumbuck Meats on the first tee watching young champion golfer Oliver Davis launch each players tee shots down the first fairway.
Event Director Frank Bates, acknowledged the support from St. George Leagues, Sydney Elite, CT Freight, National Surgical, Honer Dodd R/E, Barton Park Golf Range, Ecomist, Talent Formula, Ainsworth GT, Ben Rafferty Air & Electrical, Narwee Hotel, Club Rivers, Budget Petrol, CMI Waste, Carpet Court and Treasury Wines Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.