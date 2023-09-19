House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Launch your boat at the end of the street, stroll to the water's edge with your kayak for an afternoon paddle or enjoy a leisurely morning coffee just a short walk away.
This is the lifestyle that awaits you at this luxury freestanding home.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said the home is designed to perfection and was crafted by Wynn Homes.
"It offers low-maintenance waterside living and high end finishes throughout," he said. "The high ceilings and open design create a sense of space and light, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.
"Step out to a wrap-around north-facing yard, perfect for entertaining under the electric louvre roof."
The ground level provides versatility, with a secondary living area that can double as a media room or fourth bedroom.
The kitchen is a culinary haven, boasting top-of-the-line Miele appliances, an integrated fridge, walk-in pantry, and a vintec wine fridge.
The main suite radiates a resort feel with stunning bay views, private balcony, generous dressing room and a lavish en suite.
Outdoors is a gated yard with level lawns, landscaped gardens and space for a potential plunge pool (STCA).
Matt said,"Convenience is key - walk to parks, shops, schools, waterways, boat ramp, and only a short drive to Cronulla's renowned beaches."
