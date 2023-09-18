Hurstville's ground breaking female boxer Mai Soliman is getting straight back into the ring.
After her last three minute rounds fight victory she said it was for all the women in boxing and "here's to many more to come".
She is now fighting Holly McMath for the MSA Australasian Super Flyweight Title at Revesby Workers Club on Friday October 20.
Once again the super fit Soliman will fight eight, three-minute rounds, the second time females have fought this distance in Australia.
Mai said once again it will be a big fight.
"We are going back to back to make more history. We are doing it again 8x3 minutes for the Australasian Super Fly title.
"The support and love was unreal last fight, the energy was crazy. To everyone who came out or watched it live to support me, thank you."
It's a Lionheart and Neutral Corner Promotion and is fought under the Martial Arts Sport Association banner.
