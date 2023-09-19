The path to improving your health and wellbeing Advertising Feature

Andy Wills and Jessica Wilson encourage everyone to gear up ready for an action-packed season of exercise. Picture Andrew Lotherington

With the arrival of warmer weather, it's a great chance to put those winter blues behind you and work on your fitness. With over 15 years of combined experience in the health and fitness industry, fitness coach Jessica Wilson and dance studio owner Andy Wills said spring was the perfect time to get out and active.

"No matter what your motivation is, whether it is losing weight, toning up, getting fit for sport, or just getting outdoors and catching up with friends, exercise has so many positive outcomes," Jessica said. "A lot of people suffer from 'SAD', or Seasonal Affected Disorder, where over winter they can experience depression, feel sluggish, struggle to concentrate or have motivation, and can experience changes in appetite and weight.

"The sunshine in spring lifts people's moods and helps them refocus and commit to their fitness goals."

While it can be difficult to break winter habits, Andy said the key was taking the first step. "Getting motivated can be hard, but you just need to bite the bullet and do something once," she said.

"Whether you are doing something informal like going for a jog or hitting the gym, attending a pre-organised class, or looking to play sport, just getting that first session out of the way really does refresh the body and mind. Then the more you commit and keep trying, the easier it gets over time."

Of course, when looking at your fitness, it is not just about exercise. Eating healthy also plays a big role in your health. "People tend to eat larger hot meals over winter, and as warmer weather arrives, we tend to eat less," Jessica said.

"Some people will now be looking at eating healthier options or smaller meals for weight loss, whereas others might want to take in more protein and carbs to gain weight and build muscle.

"Everyone's bodies are different, and so are their fitness goals, so if you are unsure about what kind of meals you should be eating, you can always talk to a nutritionist to help you sort out a dietary plan."

With the cost of living continuing to affect household budgets, items like gym memberships or personal trainers are often the first things to go, but Andy said people should break down costs versus benefits and think about how important their health is.

"Your physical and mental health is one of the most important things you need to take care of," she said. "We live longer, work longer hours, and have a lot of stress in our lives, so having an outlet, a place to escape and get those endorphins running, and really look after ourselves is vital.

"Money can be tight, but think about where you can save and what fits into your budget, and don't forget you can do a lot of health and fitness exercises in the great outdoors for free."

Jessica agreed, adding that setting a routine, sticking to it, and involving friends in your fitness goals is a great path to success.

Is activewear harmful to women?



Two recent studies from Edith Cowan University (ECU) have suggested that women may suffer negative body image effects when shopping online for activewear.

The studies by ECU psychology researcher Dr Ross Hollett show that activewear sales are expected to be worth more than $548 billion globally by 2024.

Yet both studies found that women actually felt worse about their looks and experienced lower self-esteem after browsing an activewear website.

Dr Hollett said activewear retailers deliberately used body-focused marketing to promote their products, which tended to be tight, form-fitting or revealing.