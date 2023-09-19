With the arrival of warmer weather, it's a great chance to put those winter blues behind you and work on your fitness. With over 15 years of combined experience in the health and fitness industry, fitness coach Jessica Wilson and dance studio owner Andy Wills said spring was the perfect time to get out and active.
"No matter what your motivation is, whether it is losing weight, toning up, getting fit for sport, or just getting outdoors and catching up with friends, exercise has so many positive outcomes," Jessica said. "A lot of people suffer from 'SAD', or Seasonal Affected Disorder, where over winter they can experience depression, feel sluggish, struggle to concentrate or have motivation, and can experience changes in appetite and weight.
"The sunshine in spring lifts people's moods and helps them refocus and commit to their fitness goals."
While it can be difficult to break winter habits, Andy said the key was taking the first step. "Getting motivated can be hard, but you just need to bite the bullet and do something once," she said.
"Whether you are doing something informal like going for a jog or hitting the gym, attending a pre-organised class, or looking to play sport, just getting that first session out of the way really does refresh the body and mind. Then the more you commit and keep trying, the easier it gets over time."
Of course, when looking at your fitness, it is not just about exercise. Eating healthy also plays a big role in your health. "People tend to eat larger hot meals over winter, and as warmer weather arrives, we tend to eat less," Jessica said.
"Some people will now be looking at eating healthier options or smaller meals for weight loss, whereas others might want to take in more protein and carbs to gain weight and build muscle.
"Everyone's bodies are different, and so are their fitness goals, so if you are unsure about what kind of meals you should be eating, you can always talk to a nutritionist to help you sort out a dietary plan."
With the cost of living continuing to affect household budgets, items like gym memberships or personal trainers are often the first things to go, but Andy said people should break down costs versus benefits and think about how important their health is.
"Your physical and mental health is one of the most important things you need to take care of," she said. "We live longer, work longer hours, and have a lot of stress in our lives, so having an outlet, a place to escape and get those endorphins running, and really look after ourselves is vital.
"Money can be tight, but think about where you can save and what fits into your budget, and don't forget you can do a lot of health and fitness exercises in the great outdoors for free."
Jessica agreed, adding that setting a routine, sticking to it, and involving friends in your fitness goals is a great path to success.
Two recent studies from Edith Cowan University (ECU) have suggested that women may suffer negative body image effects when shopping online for activewear.
The studies by ECU psychology researcher Dr Ross Hollett show that activewear sales are expected to be worth more than $548 billion globally by 2024.
Yet both studies found that women actually felt worse about their looks and experienced lower self-esteem after browsing an activewear website.
Dr Hollett said activewear retailers deliberately used body-focused marketing to promote their products, which tended to be tight, form-fitting or revealing.
"Activewear marketers often use images of toned athletic models who are cropped to focus on specific body parts," he said. "This type of imagery can be very threatening to women's body image because it promotes an idealised and difficult-to-attain physique."
While it may seem there's a 'day' for just about everything, they are a great way to raise awareness of various health conditions and have the potential to muster support for action and fundraising from the local community.
Here, we highlight a few of our favourite health and wellbeing initiatives coming up over spring that you might like to get behind.
The theme for this year's week is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future' - because communities that take action to become dementia-friendly have less fear and a greater understanding of dementia. Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said it was important for communities to be dementia-friendly so people with dementia could access the services, activities and spaces to which we are all entitled.
"Ahead of Dementia Action Week, start thinking about the small steps you can take to include people living with dementia and create a better experience for all in your community," Ms McCabe said.
One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. However, not just women are impacted; about one in 600 men will also be diagnosed. This month-long campaign will shine a light on breast cancer's devastating impact on thousands of Australians daily. Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is a great way to help raise vital funds for breast cancer research.
Put on your loudest shirt and support children who are deaf or have hearing loss. Get together with your colleagues, school or friends for an event and get people to donate on the day for the honour of participating.
Since 2003, money raised by the Movember community has funded more than 1250 men's health projects, including mental health initiatives and suicide prevention, and funding breakthroughs in cancer research and treatment. By growing a mo, you can help raise funds and awareness for men's health. Ask your friends, family, teammates, and colleagues to grow with you. More moustaches mean more conversations, donations, and lifesaving awareness. There are other ways you can support the cause. Run or walk 60km over the month. That's 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour worldwide.
This day highlights the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world. Being kind can make you feel warm inside and significantly benefit your energy levels and mental and physical wellbeing.
"About half of the participants in one study reported that they feel stronger and more energetic after helping others; many also reported feeling calmer and less depressed, with increased feelings of self-worth," said Christine Carter, UC Berkeley, Greater Good Science Center.
More health events coming up this spring include:
If you are looking for beauty products that don't contain harmful ingredients, the good news is there are more to choose from than ever before. "Clean beauty products are free from harmful chemicals such as phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde and synthetic fragrances. Many of these ingredients have been linked to health problems like infertility, cancer, and endocrine disruption," Emily Fletcher said.
Ms Fletcher is the founder of the Clean + Conscious Awards and has a background in science. "As the clean beauty movement grows, more and more brands are labelling their products 'clean', and this claim is unregulated. Products in our awards are thoroughly scientifically researched and verified to be 100 per cent clean. The products are not only researched but hands-on trialled and reviewed by a panel of beauty experts," she said. "Consumers are also now much more educated. With information now easily accessible at people's fingertips, such as through our in-depth Clean + Conscious Awards Directory, it's never been easier to find and choose truly clean products."
"One trend that stands out among the finalists is the purposeful use of native Australian ingredients like Kakadu plum, Davidson plum, and desert lime. These special plants have caught attention because of how well they work on skin. Kakadu plum's high vitamin C content helps shield skin with powerful antioxidants, adding a healthy glow. Davidson plum, rich in anthocyanins, soothes and refreshes skin, while desert is also high in Vitamin C, antioxidants and Vitamin E," Ms Fletcher said.
"But there's more to this trend than just good ingredients - it's about showing respect for Indigenous knowledge and traditions by sourcing from First Nations businesses. This not only boosts their economy but also shows respect for these plants' cultural importance to Indigenous people.
"Additionally, it underscores an ethical and sustainable approach to creating clean beauty products, all while contributing to the protection of Australia's valuable ecosystems."
"My top beauty tip for spring revolves around effective sun protection and skin rejuvenation - two key elements for a vibrant and healthy complexion," Ms Fletcher said.
As the sun's intensity increases, prioritising sun protection is paramount. Incorporating a high-quality SPF product with broad-spectrum coverage into your routine is a preventive measure and an essential step in anti-aging skincare.
"Nothing is more effective in preventing premature aging than safeguarding your skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation," Ms Fletcher said. "Opt for clean beauty SPF formulations that use mineral filters like zinc oxide, offering robust protection without the risk of potentially harmful chemicals. This proactive approach shields your skin from UV-induced damage and aids in warding off concerns such as uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation. In conjunction with diligent sun protection, consider integrating a vitamin C serum into your skincare routine. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that combats free radicals generated by UV exposure and pollution. It also supports collagen production, enhancing skin firmness, and contributes to a brighter complexion by fading dark spots.
"Combining robust sun protection with the revitalising benefits of vitamin C serum are my top tips to achieving radiant and healthy skin throughout the spring season."